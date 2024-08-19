7th annual Wag 'n' Wade closes pool season at Richmond Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The seventh annual Wag ‘n’ Wade brought dogs to Grand Rapids’ biggest canine pool paw-ty Sunday!

The event marked the end of pool season at Richmond Park.

Pet parents let their four-legged friends of all breeds run loose, giving them a chance to have summertime fun.

The Wag ‘n’ Wade was free but registration was required. If you’d like to bring your pup to next year’s event, visit the city of Grand Rapids’ website.

FOX 17

