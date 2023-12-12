Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby girl

Ciara and Russell Wilson joyfully welcomed a new member into their beautiful family.

On Monday, the couple took to social media to share the announcement of the arrival of their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, revealing that she weighed 9 pounds and 1 ounce.

“We Love You so much!” the post read, and the photo had “12/11/23” stamped on it. The Grammy-winning artist had announced her pregnancyin August, and has documented her pregnancy on Instagram ever since.

It's the fourth child for the singer-songwriter and her third with husband Wilson, the Denver Broncos quarterback. The couple has been married since 2016, and they're already parents to a 6-year-old daughter named Sienna and a 3-year-old son named Win.

Additionally, Ciara has a 9-year-old son named Future Zahir from her previous relationship with her ex-fiancé Future.

The joyous announcement came a day after Wilson and the Denver Broncos celebrated a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just hours before Amora's birth, the 38-year-old singer posted family photos on Instagram, featuring herself and the kids cheering on the Broncos on Sunday.

Congratulations to the happy couple and, of course, the Broncos!

