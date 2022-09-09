Best Essay Writing Services 2022: Reviews of Top 8 Websites

Juggling classes, research, and private life can be extremely difficult. Most students would rather spend what little free time they have on relaxing or working out how to pass their math finals than spend hours on homework or boring history essays.

What if we told you that you could pay someone to write your essays for you? There are numerous essay writing services that you can use for help, but not all websites that pop out on your Google search are legitimate and worth your money.

For this reason, we present to you the honest review of the eight top-rated essay writing services online in 2022.

Best Paper Writing Services and Sites:

Rank Site Verdict Rating 1. PaperHelp All-Around Best Essay Writing Service 9.8 2. BBQPapers Best Quality, Good for Research Papers 9.8 3. EssayPro Best for College-Level Academic Assignments 9.6 4. ExpertWriting Fast Delivery, Fair Price 9.5 5. SpeedyPaper Great Reputation, Regular Discounts 9.4 6. ExtraEssay Exceptional Customer Service 9.2 7. GradeMiners Timely Delivery Guaranteed 9.2 8. EssayTerritory New & Trusted Essay Writing Service 9.0

Read our essay writing service reviews if you want to know more details about each company on this list. In our review, we highlight the pros and cons of each service, as well as include the pricing information to help you make an informed choice.

#1. PaperHelp : All-Around Best Essay Writing Service

We’ve graced PaperHelp with the title of the best essay writing service for several reasons. This service has dozens of professional college essay writers under its wing, an impeccable online reputation, and excellent prices. It offers quick delivery, and placing an order is as easy as one-two-three.

The combination of these factors is what makes PaperHelp the no-brainer choice for students nationwide, as this website offers everyone an opportunity to get quality papers at affordable prices and quickly.

Some of PaperHelp’s best writers have completed thousands of orders and have years of experience in writing papers regarding numerous topics, industries, and markets. As for newly employed writers, PaperHelp is testing each candidate with regimented grammar and writing tests before scheduling an online interview for those that have passed both.

As for what services PaperHelp offers, this company provides writing, rewriting, proofreading, grading, and bespoke academic writing services that include writing essays, exam notes, critical thinking articles, movie reviews, PowerPoint presentations, reports, tailored personal statements, research papers, dissertations, and more.

Pros

Cheap essay writing service

Minimal turnaround is 3 hours

Academic writing, editing, proofreading, and problem-solving solutions

Boasts a staff comprised of seasoned writers with thousands of completed orders under their belt

Impeccable online reputation

Cons

All payments need to be processed before delivery

No samples on the official website

#2. BBQPapers : Best Research Paper Writing Service

Boasting a team of the best essay writers and most qualified experts in the fields of writing and editing college and Ph.D. papers, BBQPapers is the go-to website for students that can’t tackle harder assignments, especially in topics such as chemistry and architecture, history, math, and physics.

Cost-wise, BBQPapers is decently affordable, but not the cheapest website. The high school papers start from $5.85; the College papers start from $6.77, and Ph.D. from $10.64 per 100 words.

While most websites offer unique, plagiarism-free papers, not many writers can actually deliver on this promise when faced with a very short deadline and a topic that requires days of research. BBQPaper’s writers are regarded among the top 2% of the chain and are up to any kind of challenge.

Pros

Delivers exclusive content free of any plagiarism

Professional academic writing assistance: its experienced writers can successfully complete any task, even on short deadlines

Offers essay writing, editing, and proofreading services

Completely delegates the rights to use articles to the buyer

Complete editorial reviews

Cons

Higher, but more flexible pricing

No built-in price calculator

#3. EssayPro : Reliable Essay Writing Service for College

EssayPro has helped over a million students get through essay assignments unscathed, offering premium quality services at decently approachable fees.

This company offers a host of essay-writing services, including writing, rewriting, and editing book reviews, admission essays, PowerPoint presentations, course works, case studies, research papers, reports, homework, and more.

The minimal turnaround time is 6 hours, which is slightly more than PaperHelp, but still more than enough for students to receive a properly written essay in time to get familiar with its contents.

As for its reputation, EssayPro is backed by over a million and a half customers. Its ratings on Sitejabber, Reseller Ratings, and Reviews.io are 4.7, 4.8, and 4.9 respectively.

One of the main reasons why EssayPro is the ultimate college essay writing service for students is that it has some of the most prolific essay writers on the current market. Its top three writers have completed over 200,000 orders combined while the rest have thousands of completed orders successfully wrapped up.

Pros

Great pricing for students

Houses some of the most prolific writers on the continent

Discount system

Quick turnaround

Unlimited edits

Offers affordable writing, rewriting, proofreading, and editing services

Cons

Minimal information about the writers

The “Service” page can be confusing (use the price calculator to discover available services instead)

#4. ExpertWriting : Fast, 3-Hour Delivery

It is not hard to imagine a scenario where you simply forgot that you have a paper assignment due today. Panic is usually the first reaction for most students when such a discovery is made, but it doesn’t need to be if you know who to turn to for help.

ExpertWriting is an express college paper writing service that can deliver you well-researched and well-written papers on virtually any imaginable topic within anywhere from 3 hours to 14 days. Even if you’ve completely forgotten about your assignment, you can place your order and simply download the paper as the class is nearing.

This is a custom essay writing service that offers its products across several levels, including high school, college, university, Masters, and Ph. D. Whether you need an admission essay, a business plan, a movie review, a lab report, a presentation, or a well-written speech, ExpertWriting’s professionals have your back.

Speaking of which, this essay writer service boasts hundreds of professional writers with years of experience and thousands of completed papers behind them. They are well-versed in the topics of philosophy, law, history, architecture, health & fitness, and more.

Aside from the best turnaround times, ExpertWriting offers a money-back guarantee, and the company is using the latest anti-plagiarism programs to ensure all products it delivers are completely unique.

Pros

Boasts the fastest turnaround and delivery times on the market

Plagiarism-free and money-back guarantees

Caters to the needs of high-school, college, and university students, as well as Master’s and PhD-level individuals

On-page price calculator and sample papers

Vetted writers with years of experience

Cons

Strict revision policy

A full refund is not possible

#5. SpeedyPaper : Strong Online Presence, Good Reputation

One of the main reasons why thousands of students decide against getting online essay writing help is because they think they will be scammed. That does not apply to SpeedyPaper, as it is one of the websites with the best online reputation, backed by tens of thousands of reviews from verified satisfied customers.

When searching for ratings on SpeedyPaper, we were mainly focused on reputable reviewing platforms. The Reviews.io graced it with 4.8 of 5 stars; ScamFighter 4.9 of 5 while Sitejabber, one of the most trusted review & rating platforms, gave it an impeccable 5 of 5.

There are several reasons why throngs of students are returning to SpeedyPaper. Its support team is very open and knowledgeable; all the academic papers its writers complete are original and unique; the quality of service SpeedyPaper provides is outstanding, and its products are fairly cheap in comparison to alternatives.

What’s more, students approaching this essay service can reap many other advantages, such as rapid delivery and free revisions.

Pros

Free essays and samples available on the main page

Perfect ratings on several trusted reviewing platforms

Decently cheap essay services with rapid turnaround

Friendly customer support staff

Cons

Only the first revision is free

Expensive extras

#6. ExtraEssay : Responsive Customer Service

An average, qualified essay writer completes dozens of orders daily, so it’s normal for some papers to feel a bit bland or uninspired. You usually can’t gauge how good an essay writing service is based on the reviews exclusively, as these misses don’t happen too often. If you want to ensure your paper is as great as you want it to be, you’ll probably communicate with customer support more than once.

In our research, we have noticed that most reviews regarding friendly, open, and approachable customer support staff point to ExtraEssay.

ExtraEssay is a customer-centric website that is committed to delivering the highest quality of service, which includes outstanding academic assistance regarding paper revisions, help regarding order setup, as well as money-back guarantees.

ExtraEssay is not only one of the easiest companies to work with, but it’s also among the cheapest ones. The default paper for most websites is a high school-level 1-page paper with a 14-day deadline, which usually costs around $9-11. On ExtraEssay’s website, this paper would cost $5.41.

Pros

Convenient order form

Revisions are free of charge

Excellent quality of customer support staff

Very affordable services

Cons

The quality of papers is average

ScamFighter reviews of ExtraEssay aren’t as positive as Sitejabber’s

#7. GradeMiners : The Company That Never Misses Deadlines

We’ve already dubbed ExpertWriting as a trusted essay writing service with the quickest turnaround, but when it comes to fast writers, GradeMiners is situationally better, especially for high schoolers and college students that need help with menial tasks, such as homework or weekly academic papers.

In terms of reputation, GradeMiners scored 4.6 of 5 on Sitejabber and its professionals ranked 4.8 of 5 on RankMyWriter. It’s a highly reputable company that consistently delivers on the promise of quality.

One of the main advantages of GradeMiners is that you can expect a paper delivered within an hour if it’s a small order (no longer than 500-1,000 words). You can also communicate your needs and specific instructions to the writers to ensure that your paper is exactly how you want it to be.

Free revisions are another advantage, although you may need to wait between 14-30 days until it is completed.

Pros

Round-the-clock support

The ability to communicate with the assigned writer

High online reputation

Some of the fastest writers in the industry

Cons

Revisions are free, but they have a lower priority compared to new orders

#8. EssayTerritory : New, Cheap Essay Writing Site

The industry of online essay writing services is already home to dozens of established brands and companies. Among the hundreds of emerging essay writing firms, none stand out as EssayTerritory, which can easily go toe to toe with household names by offering competitive prices, competent writers, and a range of exquisite services.

Furthering on that matter, EssayTerritory offers a broad catalog of essay writing services, including writing admission essays, definition essays, critical thinking essays, evaluation essays, homework, and arguments, as well as proofreading and editing services.

The lowest supported deadline is 3 hours, the same as PaperHelp, ExpertWriting, and GradeMiners for regular tasks. The company also offers full refunds, and timely deliveries, and guarantees plagiarism-free content.

Pros

Great prices considering it’s a new company

Fast, competent writers and quick turnaround

The full refunds available

Over 800 active writers

Cons

It is still building its reputation because it’s a new essay writing company

Top Essay Writing Services FAQ

Q: How long should I wait for my essay to be delivered?

If you had the time to write the essay yourself, you would’ve done it without paying some writer you never met, so it is perfectly natural to worry about the delivery times. The answer to this question would be different for each academic writing company.

For instance, the lowest amount of time required to complete and deliver the order is 3 hours for regular orders (PaperHelp, ExpertWriting, and EssayTerritory), or 1 hour for small orders (GradeMiners).

In most cases, you could expect between 6 to 24 hours before your order is completed and delivered. All companies that we’ve listed among the 8 best essay writing services in 2022 allow you to pick the deadline that feels comfortable for you, but you will notice that the price of your order goes up the shorter the deadline is (and vice versa).

The quality of a rushed essay is usually lower, but this does not necessarily apply to companies that work with professional, experienced writers. Someone that has done hundreds of articles on similar (or identical) topics should be able to ensure the quality of your article is as high as possible, regardless of how much or little time they have to write it.

Q: Who will write my essay?

Most people are worried that they are paying a random person halfway across the planet to Google and rewrite essays when engaging in essay writing services. This is, sadly, true for many companies, but not for one of the eight we’ve reviewed.

First, it is important to determine what constitutes a person as a professional writer. There are writing courses that could net a person a certificate once passed, but I’d trust written tests that were created by professionals themselves more.

Nearly all (if not all) essay writing companies arrange multiple tests, in both written and oral forms, for potential candidates. Individuals that pass them are then interviewed, and should they pass it as well, they are typically taken on a test run.

The strictness of these tests and “trial periods” is not reflective of the writer’s quality, but it is reflective of who can pass the initial barriers. The harder the tests are, the less likely mediocre writers are to pass them.

In simpler terms, a professional writer is a person whose profession is writing essays, research papers or dissertations. Writers that pass all of these tests are considered professional essay writers.

Q: Will I remain anonymous when buying an essay on the internet?

The simplest answer would be “not in all cases.” Some essay-writing companies promise to never abuse the data they’ve obtained from you; others promise that the money you are wiring to their accounts is also safe, but there are scam firms that charge more or even continually milk your bank account for extended periods.

College paper writing services that have written policies about the way they collect data and accept payments are usually legitimate. We would still advise you to read the terms of use, regardless of how tedious this may be.

Nearly all companies have written statements about what type of data they collect from your PC. In most cases, simply visiting the website is safe, and potential problems can occur after you create an account.

Read the terms and conditions and the privacy statement before you create a profile or share any personal information with a company. If neither of the two policies is present on the website, try to contact the support team. If they don’t answer or you aren’t convinced, the best course of action is to avoid that company.

You may notice that all 8 companies that we’ve reviewed today have a separate section where you can view their policies and statements with a single mouse click. Whichever essay writing website you pick from these eight, you can be sure that buying essays online from them is completely safe and confidential.

Q: Are essay writing services legit?

The essay writing market is worth tens, if not hundreds of millions. It is growing at a rapid pace and offers a myriad of lucrative opportunities to newcomers. Many of these new companies, however, just want a slice of that cake, as establishing an essay writing business is both hard and time-consuming.

The legitimacy of any website is determined by several factors. The “obvious” scam sites don’t even try to hide it - all they want to do is acquire your credit card information.

The second type of scam website is a bit more complex. They are a legitimate website on the surface, but they hide exploitable contract conditions in “terms of service” (which we repeatedly suggested everyone should read).

The essay writing industry is fertile ground for scam websites , as the main targets are typically high schoolers and students. However, you can always check how legitimate these businesses are by verifying their online reputation through essay service reviews on websites such as Reviews.io, TrustPilot, or Sitejabber. These sites will help you find legitimate essay writing services and avoid scams.

Q: What if I don’t like the paper I receive?

It is important to know that not all essay writing websites offer revisions. Some do not offer revisions at all, some charge for revisions while some offer unlimited free revisions.

In the first case, all you can do is find a different company and place another order (edit if you’re a bit unsatisfied, rewrite if you’re not satisfied at all). In the second case, you will typically be charged less than for a fully new paper.

As for the third case, unlimited revisions are rarely as great as they sound. In most cases, unlimited revisions have a lower priority than new orders, which means that you could end up waiting an entire month before your revision is delivered.

Q: Are there any pitfalls of using essay writing services?

While they offer a myriad of benefits, paper writing services are rarely perfect. The first drawback is that you’ll have to bet on a writer you have never met writing a solid essay. All writers are human beings, and we can all have a bad day, writer’s block, or personal problems that may interfere with the quality of the paper.

The second drawback is trial and error. You would be very lucky if you stumbled across a good, legitimate website on your first try before finding this list.

The third drawback is the fact that ordering essay papers is expensive. Even if it’s a simple 2-paragraph page, you’d still lose at least $10 for it. The average word count of high school essays is 1,000 words while undergraduate college essays can range from 1,500 to 5,000 words. This could mean $100 and above per essay.

Although it may be bold to say, these drawbacks do not apply to the websites we’ve listed. They’re reputable for a reason – whether you’re looking for reliable, cheap, or fast essay writing services, you will certainly find them on this list.

Best Writing Services: Conclusion

When we were researching the finest companies that write essays for you, we paid attention to several important factors, such as online reputation, the quality of writers, how expensive (or cheap) their services are, how quickly they can deliver our orders, and, at the end of the day, will we get a refund if we weren’t satisfied with their products.

After hours of exploring, we listed the 8 best writing services in 2022 and decided to dive a bit deeper into their features, guarantees, and reviews. If you ask us, PaperHelp is the best essay writing website out there. It is versatile enough to deliver different college papers of various complexity levels and to do so on time. However, you won’t make a mistake by choosing any other site on this list.