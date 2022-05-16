Best Dating Sites For Real Relationships And Love In 2022

As the online dating scene evolves with time, dating sites have to adjust to the changes. To keep up with them and stay sharp in the dating game, it’s only right to ask: what are the best dating sites in 2022?

The good news is that we have the answers. We’re here to give you the most relevant, reputable, and popular dating sites and apps that have kept with the times to give you the best shot at finding that perfect match today.

While overall we believe that eHarmony takes the prize as the best platform to find love, our other picks are pretty great, too.

Looking at the top dating websites, here’s your shortcut to an effective and user-friendly dating adventure today.

Let’s get to it!

Best Online Dating Sites:

eHarmony : Best overall dating app

: Best overall dating app Dating.com : Widest age range

: Widest age range AdultFriendFinder : Great for casual dating

: Great for casual dating EliteSingles : Most sophisticated singles

: Most sophisticated singles Seeking : Top elite dating app

: Top elite dating app OkCupid : Leading premium site free features

: Leading premium site free features Academic Singles : Best EliteSingles alternative

: Best EliteSingles alternative Badoo : Highest number of users

: Highest number of users Tinder : Most popular dating app

1. eHarmony - Best Dating Site for Serious Relationships

Pros

Balanced gender ratio

Well-rounded compatibility matchmaker

Video dating

24/7 customer service

Expert dating advice

Cons

Premium features at a premium price

If you have been looking for the best dating site for some time now, you’ll be glad to know that eHarmony is built around a single goal: to take you towards a desired serious relationship with a combo of technology and expertise.

So far, they’ve been good at that, having led 2M+ people to genuine love . Actually, they claim that someone finds love with them every 14 minutes!

But, how good are they for you and your romantic goals?

For starters, eHarmony has been around for 20+ years and thrives with millions of users who are seeking honest long-term relationships all over the world. So, their online dating reputation is pretty solid.

This massive success rate mainly rests on the fact that eHarmony will match you based on compatibility, giving you personal matches according to your personality traits, habits, and interests from the outset. Thus, it will save you precious time by allowing you to skip the dreaded ‘talking stage’.

eHarmony goes beyond the call of duty with their ‘What If’ feature. It will suggest great potential romantic partners that you wouldn’t really consider your type but might find surprisingly good for you.

For premium members, you can go on video dates, which gives you more intimate interaction with your date if you’re unable to meet in person yet.

Pricing

Premium light - 6 months - $65.90/month

Premium plus - 12 months - $45.90/month

Premium extra - 24 months - $35.90/month

Registration is absolutely free, but you’ll have to get a paid membership to unlock unlimited communication and matching benefits.

See, eHarmony might not be the cheapest dating site, but if you make a longer commitment to the site, the pricing becomes affordable.

In a word, if you’re down for meaningful connections, eHarmony will have you covered. As a bonus, you can also get expert relationship advice on the site to help you make informed future dating choices.

2. Dating.com - Top Online Dating App for Global Dating

Pros

Wider communication ability

Strictly verified profiles

High-quality profile bios

Great for queer women and men

Cons

No matchmaking service

Straight or gay, young or mature, Dating.com allows everyone to get a match as it caters to millions of users aged between 18-80+.

Even with a massive user pool, we have to commend the site’s commitment to making your dating experience safe and worthwhile with its anti-scam protection and staff-approved profiles.

Dating.com is available in 40+ countries , so you can find dates either locally or globally.

In fact, they bill themselves as a global dating company, even employing real-time translators to kill the potential language barrier that might sometimes occur when you link up with someone from a different country.

Being an international dating app, the communication tools really play to its strengths here. In short, you can:

Chat

Send e-letters

Call

Video chat

Send gifts

Share photos

However, unlike other dating apps, Dating.com doesn’t have a matchmaking feature, so it’s all up to you when picking potential matches. Yet, the experience is made easier by the ‘Today I’m’ filter which narrows down users along the lines of what you’re looking for.

Pricing

Small bundle - 150 Credits - $49.99

Medium bundle - 600 Credits - $149.99

Large bundle - 1500 Credits - $299.99

Dating.com is based on a token membership rather than a monthly one, which means you get to spend tokens on the features you personally love.

On the whole, Dating.com is great for online daters that want to add cultural diversity to their dating life. Even if you’re looking for a serious relationship, it’s still worth checking out as the site boasts some heart-melting romantic success stories.

3. AdultFriendFinder - Casual Dating App for Adult Arrangements

Pros

100% free dating site

113 M+ members

Most LGBTQ+ friendly site

Exclusive adult dating app

Cons

Could have better profile verification

To add some flavor, AdultFriendFinder is a great option if you’re looking for some casual dating.

Touting itself as the biggest adult dating app, the platform serves open-minded people that fancy a dynamic dating experience.

Moreover, there are over 113 million sexually diverse members on the site, many of them honest with what they desire. This makes it easier to find someone right up your adult dating alley.

Also, AdultFriendFinder has an inclination to promote local dating, thus most of the matches you’ll get will be around you. Sounds good?

Still, even if you want to flirt online without pursuing things further, the site’s communication tools will provide you with a smooth communication experience.

You can engage with other members on:

Live video

Email messages

Live chat

With so many users, you might meet a couple of dodgy characters. Yet, by applying a modicum of common sense, you will easily avoid these dating profiles and have a great time with just the right people.

Pricing

1 month - $39.95/month

3 months - $26.95/month

12 months - $19.95/month

AdultFriendFinder’s competitive pricing blows the competition out of the water, so if you opt for a paid membership, you really will be getting value back.

In conclusion, there’s much to like with AdultFriendFinder for its niche adult dating service. In addition, its website is additionally optimized for mobile devices, making it a nice overall on-the-go online dating platform.

4. EliteSingles - Best Online Dating App for High-Quality Singles

Pros

Educated singles

Highly accurate matches

Expert profile and relationship advice

Committed customer care

Cons

Lengthy personality test

Opting for an online dating service doesn’t mean that you have to drop your standards.

EliteSingles is a melting point of high-quality eligible singles . Besides, the site states that 90% are aged 30+ and hold above-average education. So, these are largely people who have some form of career success and are looking for a serious relationship, just like you.

Talking about serious relationships, the dating app doesn’t just throw anyone at you. Like on eHarmony, compatibility takes the center stage when giving you daily match recommendations.

Moreover, they also consider personal dating preferences and interests to provide you with the most personalized suggestions.

This comes with a small price tag: you’ll have to take a 200-question personality test at the beginning, which might be too lengthy for the more impatient users.

In addition, EliteSingles is known for its quality profile checks. They also remove inactive profiles to give you access to a vibrant dating space.

Pricing

3 months - $57.95/month

6 months - $44.95/month

12 months - $31.95/month

The membership plans are a tad expensive, but the longer the plan duration, the bigger the discount you get.

To cap off, EliteSingles is based on simplicity, so anyone would be comfortable using it. Even if you’re new to online dating sites, you can receive expert profile advice to give your profile higher appeal amongst other singles.

5. Seeking - Online Dating Service for Mutually Beneficial Relationships

Pros

Date on your terms

Niche sugar dating app

Background, income verification

Free search filters

Cons

A bit on the pricier side

Seeking breaks the trend of most dating sites by playing to the tunes of people that are into the wealthy dating lifestyle, and is one of the best wealthy dating sites out there.

We’ll lay it bare: Seeking is a luxury dating site , carrying over 15 years of experience in the game with an alleged 40 M+ users spread over 130+ countries.

The site works by connecting attractive singles to successful individuals. Even more, it employs in-depth reviews on member income, so, yes, you’re actually getting access to established singles here.

Also, you get to set your relationship terms from the start to only attract individuals that meet your relationship requirements.

Know what’s cool? It’s free for women, and since the majority are female users it’s obvious that men can get maximum attention from beautiful ladies.

Additionally, you can add people you like into your favorites, and if you’re not the best first texter, you can send a flirty wink instead.

Pricing

Free - for sugar babies

Premium - 30 days - $99.99/month

Premium - 90 days - $90.00/month

Diamond - 30 days - $249.99/month

Seeking is largely expensive for guys. But, if you don’t mind paying that price to get the best access to the female dating pool, then you’ll have a good time.

To sum it up, Seeking’s long reputation in the upscale dating site wins it a spot on this list. Better yet, the dating app is widely secure, so you can even browse anonymously and share private photos.

6. OkCupid - Great Dating App for Young Adults

Pros

Inclusive for all people

Interesting compatibility quiz

Message users for free

Many active users

Cons

More casual

Cupid might have run out of arrows, but OkCupid seems to be holding up quite well.

The site sees 91M+ connections every year and makes over 50,000 dates every week.

To add to this, the dating service is inclusive, allowing for more than 22 genders and over 13 sexual preferences, so anyone has a real chance to establish a meaningful connection.

We find it awesome that their compatibility quiz isn’t drab, featuring interesting questions like ‘What do you think about climate change?’ to ensure you aren’t matched to people with very different outlooks on life

Yes, you could find love here, but OkCupid also has a more casual feel, so bear in mind that not everyone is looking for a relationship here. Still, you can set what exactly you’re looking for to only attract like-minded people.

Pricing

Premium - 1 month - $39.99/month

Premium - 3 months - $26.66/month

Premium - 6 months - $19.99/month

To get a feel for the site, you could start with OkCupid’s free version, which lets you send messages for free. However, if you want to unlock unlimited communication features, you can get the premium version, which is one of the most affordable options here.

OkCupid’s easy vibe makes the site rather entertaining. Also, it claims to be the first free dating site with a mobile app, and its iOS and Android apps will provide you with an overall smoother experience.

7. Academic Singles - Leading Dating Site for Educated Individuals

Pros

Photo authentication

Anonymous browsing

Free for women

Set desired date location

Cons

Limited free membership

Think of Academic Singles like EliteSingles’ younger sibling.

The site leads you to highly educated and elite singles, and provides you with ‘targeted dating’. This means that you can choose the location which you want your dates to come from.

To make your dating pool worthwhile, they not only do profile verification but also photo authentication to make sure bots don’t make their way onto the site.

Again, to give users a good footing at landing a long-term relationship, Academic Singles matches you based on your attitude, opinions, desires, and expectations. Thus, you’re likely to see eye to eye with your date.

Along with this, the platform understands that making the first move can be a little tricky, so you can use the compliment or smile features if the chat seems a little daunting.

Pricing

3 months - $54.90/month

6 months - $39.90/month

12 months - $24.90/month

To chat and add photos, you’ll need to get a premium membership, which will open you up to an elite dating user base.

Academic Singles’ matchmaking system also goes the extra mile since the profiles featured here are comprehensive. As a result, you can easily take the initiative to find the most personalized match for yourself.

8. Badoo - Good Alternative to Tinder

Pros

Very affordable

Basic communication is free

Includes videos on profiles

Cons

Could have a better website

Based on attraction

Boasting over 400 million users since it was established, and spanning over 190 countries, you will probably get dates on Badoo wherever you are.

Even more, the dating site is touted as a free service, meaning you can comfortably use the dating service totally free unless you want more advanced features.

Also, Badoo has that Tinder-like swipe-style matching, which is great for people that have been on Tinder before.

While the swipe matching is cool for quick profile browsing, it also means that romantic connections rely heavily on attraction and not on compatibility. So, Badoo might not be the best site for serious dating.

Still, with Badoo’s wide filter tools, which include: What You’re Looking For, Age, Distance, Gender, and more, you can find a tailored match.

Pricing

1 month - $12.99/month

3 months - $10.66/month

6 months - $8.00/month

Lifetime - $79.99 total

It hardly gets better than Badoo’s membership prices. And, as a premium member, you get higher profile visibility, unlimited swipes, insights into who liked your profile, and other fancier features.

With its wide reach, Badoo makes a favorable site for both local and international dating. Better still, with video dating, you can have an immersive communication experience wherever you are.

9. Tinder - Most Popular Dating App

Pros

Modern and fun app

Iconic swipe feature

Great for beginners

Cons

Shallow profiles

Most users are young adults

This compilation wouldn’t be complete if the poster child of dating, Tinder, wasn’t invited to the party.

If you fancy a modern dating app, then Tinder serves that in spades. It does this with its signature swipe feature, which is great if you’re into speed dating.

Additionally, Tinder is a free dating app. With the free version, you get 100 swipes a day and will be able to use pretty much the whole app smoothly without paying a dime.

You should be aware though that Tinder’s main user base is young users who are mostly looking for a casual relationship. Still, you can state exactly what you want in your bio to pull harmonious matches.

Tinder also gives you the distance filter which determines how close suggested profiles will be from where you are. Even so, you can match people in other locations, and even countries.

Pricing

1 month - $4.99/month

6 months - $14.97/month

12 months - $19.99/month

As a paid member you can garnish your Tinder experience by getting unlimited swipes and even having your profile prioritized amongst other members with the Super Boost feature.

In summary, this is an inviting site if you wish for a laid-back dating experience, and in general, we’d say their app gives one of the most enjoyable user experiences.

Getting Started With the Best Dating Sites in 2022

Decide Your Commitment Level

You’ll most probably be paying for these sites, so you want to use them to their full potential to get the best-tailored dates for yourself.

On the other hand, you might not have the time to be on a dating app most of the time, and the best dating apps like eHarmony and EliteSingles are great if you want personalized matches without having to spend tons of time on the site.

Selling Yourself

The more information you include about yourself on your dating profile, the higher the odds of finding a like-minded date. Make sure to state the most important things to you to attract personable matches more easily.

Time To Connect

Just matching may not be enough, so don’t hesitate to text that match or like that profile if you’re into them. That way, they’re able to see your interest in them and go with the flow.

Dating From a Distancing

If there’s a thing the pandemic has greatly affected is the dating world. We can’t meet up as intimately or as much as we want to. However, these dating sites and apps help you bridge that physical gap with apps like eHarmony , Dating.com , Tinder, and more.

Also, adding video chat is a great option for finding a real-time and interactive date right where you are.

Best Online Dating Websites: FAQs

How Do Dating Apps Work?

Dating apps work by bringing together online daters that have similar interests and goals. Usually, users state what their dating goals are and their personal preferences, and then the most compatible matches are suggested to each other.

However, some dating apps also give you more responsibility when looking for a date by letting you browse through member profiles and liking profiles that tickle your fancy. If they like you back, then it's a match.

A pro tip: whenever you’re asked to take a personality quiz or to set your preferences, be sure to be as detailed as possible to get the best matches.

What Dating Site Has The Highest Success Rate?

eHarmony is a dating site that has the highest success rate. For people looking to build a serious relationship, it’s reassuring to know that this dating site has seen more than 2 million users find love on its platform. Better yet, it also says that someone is able to find love on the site every 14 minutes.

Which Free Dating Site Is Best for Serious Relationships?

The best free dating site for serious relationships is eHarmony . The site exclusively caters to people looking for relationships that may lead to marriages.

With this goal, users are matched on compatibility, so basically any match you get should be someone that can complement your personality, interests, and dating goals well.

What Is the Most Private Dating Site?

Seeking is the most private dating site. This dating website lets you browse anonymously, and you can also create a private gallery, and control who has access.

Academic Singles is almost just as private as you can browse profiles without revealing your identity.

How Would Dating Sites Be Helpful to Those With Limited Social Skills?

Online dating sites are helpful to people with limited social skills because they kind of provide a virtual shield for those that may find physical dates socially awkward.

Besides, since potential dates will most likely want the same things as you, you already have a conversation starter, and won’t have to rack your brain trying to figure out what to say.

What Are the Best Dating Websites for Introverts?

eHarmony and EliteSingles are the best dating websites for introverts because they bring together people who want the same things, and whose personalities would align. So, it would be easy for an introvert to engage with another user without feeling the pressure of having a perfect conversation.

What Are the Qualities That Make a Good Date?

When it comes to the qualities that make a good date, they revolve around avoiding feeling anxious and ruining the potential of a great romantic relationship by getting off on the wrong foot. Here are a few qualities you can use to improve your date.

Be yourself: Embrace who you are, so you don’t have to split your attention between having a good date and maintaining a front.

Lighthearted conversation: It’s all about fun, so avoid touchy topics like religion and politics and focus more on knowing interesting things about your date.

Prepare: At times, arranging beforehand how the date will flow and what you might talk about helps take off some awkwardness when the moment comes.

Engaging activities: A good tip to make your date engaging is by doing something easy-going like playing darts, going to a museum, and other casual things that might help you and your date loosen up the mood.

Best Online Dating Sites: Conclusion - Which Dating App Should You Use?

There you go, the best dating apps of 2022 to give you a wholesome and enjoyable online dating experience.

All you have to do is choose the best one for you, and we hope that we’ve definitely made it easier for you.

In general, eHarmony’s success rates can’t be overstated. Besides, the site’s user base is balanced between men and women, so anyone has the chance to get considerable success with the site.

Nevertheless, EliteSingles and AdultFriendFinder are other dating apps that are almost just as good, especially with their extensive and unique communication tools.

Whichever dating site you decide on, remember to stay safe online and have fun!

