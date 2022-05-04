Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites in 2022: Top Bitcoin Sportsbooks for Crypto Betting

The best Bitcoin sports betting sites are just like regular sports betting sites - but better.

They’ve got faster transactions, higher withdrawal limits and they’re even safer to use.

We’ve rounded up a list of the best Bitcoin sportsbooks. And while a key part of our criteria is Bitcoin, we’ve also measured the quality of each of our crypto sports betting sites according to important benchmarks like sports markets, casino games, and bonuses among others.

After extensive research, we chose BetOnline as our top pick for a number of reasons.

Let’s begin.

Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

: Best overall Fortune Jack : Most generous bonuses

: Most generous bonuses Bovada : Best for reduced juice

: Best for reduced juice CloudBet : Best for high bet limits

: Best for high bet limits MyBookie : Best American sports

: Best American sports Sportsbetting.ag : Best customer service

: Best customer service BetUS : Best for mobile betting

: Best for mobile betting BUSR : Best for fast payouts

: Best for fast payouts XBet : Best for betting variety

: Best for betting variety Everygame : Best for new bettors

1. BetOnline - Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site Overall

Pros:

25+ years experience

Over 20 sports to bet on

Excellent user interface

100% crypto bonus for new players

10 cryptos accepted

Cons:

No live streaming

BetOnline is an established sportsbook brand with a history that goes back over 25 years. It’s one of the most trustworthy sports betting sites in the world that’s packed with betting options, markets and bonuses, and there are 19 different payment methods accepted - including 10 cryptos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New Bitcoin players can grab a 100% crypto boost on their first deposit using the code CRYPTO100. This is quickly followed by a series of crypto reload bonuses that match your subsequent deposits and further boost your account balance.

BetOnline is known for frequently updating its offers to ensure the best gaming experience for its users. We recommend you to go back to their promotions page and check for any new opportunities regularly.

Sports Markets: 5/5

At BetOnline, you can bet on just over 20 sports. All the sports are listed in a column to the left of the screen, and they’re divided into two categories - main sports and other sports.

Some of the “other sports” include handball, rugby league and darts, and you can also bet on politics and financials, too.

Game props for the entire week are also listed to the left of the screen for easy access, as are popular futures bets and player props.

There are also daily odds boosters available at BetOnline and these aren’t just limited to American sports. In fact, you can get daily boosters on sports such as cricket and tennis, too.

Games: 4.7/5

In total, there are around 365 casino games available to play at BetOnline. It’s an excellent selection that includes 250+ slots as well as 30 poker games and 17 blackjack games.

Indeed, BetOnline’s casino is just as renowned as its sportsbook, which makes it an ideal option for sports bettors who enjoy playing table games too.

There’s a live casino, specialty games, as well as cash races, tournaments, and huge daily jackpots - all in all, BetOnline has it all in one place.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

As we noted earlier, BetOnline accepts 19 payment methods.

Apart from Bitcoin, there are 9 altcoins accepted by BetOnline, they are Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Chain Link, Dogecoin, Stellar, Tether, and USDCoin.

The payouts are very fast here. Usually, they are processed as quickly as one hour.

Overall: 4.8/5

All in all, BetOnline is a great online betting site to use. It offers a great selection of betting markets, generous bonuses, and intuitive design.

Click here to discover all the latest bonuses and promotions at BetOnline

2. Fortune Jack - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Online Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Daily specials

25+ sports to bet on

Stylish user interface

Innovative features

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

Fortune Jack was launched in 2014, the same year a wide range of now-established crypto casinos were first launched. It blazed a trail in the Bitcoin sports betting scene, and today this stylish and ultra-modern sportsbook rewards its regular players with a slew of exciting bonuses and promos.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Let’s start with those bonuses and promos.

When you create a new account at Fortune Jack, you can claim a double welcome free bet . Essentially, when you place a 5mBTC bet, Fortune Jack will reward you with a 10mBTC free bet.

There are many very generous bonuses and promotions available at Fortune Jack. This online casino very frequently updates its offers to ensure there is something for new as well as existing players. Apart from sportsbook bonuses, there also are some casino bonuses available at Fortune Jack that can be activated by its users.

Sports Markets: 4.7/5

At Fortune Jack, you can pretty much bet on everything except the kitchen sink. Virtual sports are offered alongside the usual American and international sports, but it’s worth mentioning that Fortune Jack’s casino came before the sportsbook.

As such, we found one or two issues that still need to be rectified before the sportsbook is what you might call “perfect.”

However, the AnyBet feature is especially useful for crypto betting, there are over 25 total sports to bet on, and the user interface is arguably the best one out there.

It’s colorful - for example, every sport gets its own colorized icon, such as a green tennis ball for tennis - and intuitive, and there are separate sections for things like “My Bets” and “My Drafts.”

Games: 4.8/5

The online casino is split into four different sections: Dice games, Casino games, Live Casino games, and Provably Fair games.

Each section is further divided into more categories, including free spins, table games, jackpot games, and bonus wagering.

You can also filter games according to the provider and there’s an advanced search function, too.

It’s clear, then, that Fortune Jack has put a lot of effort into making sure its online casino is one of the most innovative around. There are hundreds upon hundreds of games, too, including a whopping 80+ video poker titles alone, as well as specialty games like scratch cards, keno, and even minesweeper.

And, of course, there are plenty of dice games here.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Alongside Bitcoin, you can deposit and withdraw via Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, ZCash, Tron, Dash, and USD.

As this BTC betting site notes, there is no minimum deposit requirement here. However, keep in mind that there might be a bonus-specific minimum deposit requirement in place for some offers.

When it comes to payouts, Fortune Jack truly shines. It processes payouts instantaneously, which is a huge advantage. However, it should be noted that sometimes, for safety reasons, it might take longer for this crypto gambling site to process and verify your withdrawal.

Overall: 4.7/5

Customer support at Fortune Jack is available 24/7 and includes live chat and email. And while there’s no dedicated mobile app available just yet, you can access this Bitcoin sports betting site in your mobile browser.

All in all, Fortune Jack is a great sports crypto betting site that has a lot to offer.

Click here and discover all the latest bonuses and promotions at Fortune Jack

3. Bovada - Best Bitcoin Sportsbook for Reduced Juice

Pros:

Great for props bets

Reduced juice is ideal for low-risk bettors

20+ sports to bet on

125% Bitcoin sports welcome bonus

Cons:

Late lines

Reduced juice means you get to lower your risk with more favorable lines. And while a fair number of sportsbooks offer it, Bovada easily stands out as the best Bitcoin sportsbook for reduced juice that also treats you to a complete sports betting experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

For many, Bovada is the OG of sports betting, and today new Bitcoin players can create an account and get started with a 125% up to $750 Bitcoin sports welcome bonus . It’s a great way to fill your boots right off the bat.

There are also referral bonuses to grab each time you refer a buddy who signs up using your link, and plenty of rewards points to tot up each time you place a bet. You can also grab reload bonuses on your subsequent deposits.

Sports Markets: 4.7/5

As well as offering reduced juice, Bovada is also known for offering more props bets than any other sportsbook. Whether you want to place the likes of player props bets on the NBA, the NFL, soccer, or any other of your favorite sports, you can do that here alongside a range of team props bets.

And what if there’s a bet you can’t find? You can request it.

It’s somewhat disappointing that after ten years Bovada still hasn’t added live streaming. But its in-play betting feature is otherwise excellent and keeps you up-to-date via accurate statistics and an in-game graphic.

Games: 4.55/5

Bovada fares okay when it comes to casino games, but this isn’t its biggest strength.

What’s more, unlike a number of other online casinos and sportsbooks, it’s not absolutely stuffed with slot games (there are around 120 in total).

That all said, during our testing we found Bovada to measure up when it comes to skill games like online poker and blackjack. Roulette is covered well, too, and you can also play 34 live dealer games here, which is perhaps its biggest draw besides sports.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

Bovada’s overall crypto options are limited, but if you’re here for Bitcoin betting only, you’ll be just fine.

The maximum deposit for Bitcoin stands at $5,000 per transaction, which we think is sensible, and there are no limits on how much you can withdraw. Crypto payouts at Bovada are processed in up to one hour.

Overall: 4.7/5

Late money lines certainly won’t suit everyone, and it’s not unusual for Bovada to wait until 30 minutes before a game begins before they post their lines.

While that might be a disadvantage for some, it should also be noted that there are many other things that Bovada does just right, making it one of the most popular crypto sportsbooks online. With generous bonuses, a great variety of betting markets, and an amazing user interface, Bovada is truly a great crypto betting site to use.

Click here to explore the latest bonuses and promotions at Bovada

4. CloudBet - Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for High Bet Limits

Pros:

High betting limits

Generous deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

Innovative features

1,400+ games

Cons:

Not the best design

If the idea of placing large bets at a reliable and safe-to-use Bitcoin sports betting site appeals to you, CloudBet is a solid choice. Unrivaled bet limits are the order of the day here, alongside an exciting and unique user interface, and an excellent in-play feature.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

The CloudBet welcome bonus at the time of writing is a 100% deposit match up to 5 BTC . This is spread out over your first 5 deposits and, unlike most welcome offers, it’s not valid for just 7 days - it's actually valid for 60 days.

This means you have 60 days to use the bonus and complete the wagering requirements.

There are many other offers that existing users of CloudBet can also enjoy.

Sports Markets: 4.7/5

There’s no doubt that getting used to CloudBet’s interface will take a bit of time, as it’s full of quirky and innovative features not seen at other sports betting casinos. For instance, there’s an in-game graphic that details the win percentage rate of each team/player but figuring out how this works might take you some time.

However, once you’re fully up to speed with how everything works, we think you’ll appreciate as much as we did how remarkably intuitive this crypto betting site really is.

Market coverage is fantastic. Using in-play tennis as an example, you can bet on things like correct game score, total games in a set, whether or not there will be a tie break - and so on.

All the most popular sports are, of course, covered here, while some of the more niche sports including chess, Aussie Rules, and futsal are also available.

Games: 4.65/5

CloudBet has a huge selection of over 1,400 casino games, which makes it one of the best Bitcoin casinos for anyone who’s looking for as much variety as possible.

One of the best things about this casino is that CloudBet lists the RTP for every single game. For instance, First Person Standard Blackjack has a 99.29% RTP, while Starburst has a 93.05% RTP.

Knowing the RTP beforehand makes it a bit easier for you to pick which games to play.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

CloudBet is a crypto-only sportsbook, which means it doesn’t accept fiat currencies.

Bitcoin is the most popular payment method, but there are other digital coins accepted, too. Among them, you can find Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Ethereum, etc. Withdrawals here are usually processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.

Overall: 4.7/5

As mentioned earlier, CloudBet accepts large bets, although it’s not clear exactly what the maximum wager allowed is. However, we understand that bet limits depend on CloudBet’s liquidity at the time, as well as the odds.

Find all the latest bonuses available at CloudBet here

5. MyBookie - Best Crypto Betting Site for American Sports

Pros:

150% up to $750 welcome bonus

Lucrative Crypto Rewards program

Regular reload bonuses

Daily featured odds

Cons:

Limited banking options

If betting on American sports is your jam, there are some great online sportsbooks to choose from. However, we feel that MyBookie stands out for Bitcoin players thanks to its excellent odds, early lines, and bonuses that are specifically for American sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players who join MyBookie are entitled to a 150% first deposit match up to a $750 welcome bonus. Once you’ve used it up, you can qualify for a 200% referral bonus if you successfully refer a friend.

There’s also a crypto MyBookie Crypto Rewards program that guarantees you extra bonuses and free entry into all their crypto contests.

Sports Markets: 4.6/5

All the main American sports (MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL) are listed in a menu at the top of the homepage for easy access, while you’ll also find the featured games and bets in the center of the homepage - and, again, these are largely centered on American sports.

To the left of the screen, meanwhile, are listed all kinds of props bets, futures bets, and featured odds on the current games, events, leagues, and tournaments. For instance, when the NBA playoffs get underway, you can see at a glance odds for things like the NBA draft, the playoff series finish, the NBA finals MVP - and more.

Games: 4.55/5

While MyBookie isn’t that well-known for its games, it still offers a good selection of real money BTC games. Apart from over 150 slots, you can also play 15 live dealer games and 9 roulette games.

However, MyBookie is really aimed at sports bettors who also enjoy playing skill games. To that end, you can choose from more than 20 online poker variants, as well as more than 30 blackjack variants.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Bitcoin is, of course, accepted, and you can also deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple. Maximum crypto withdrawal is $5,000, but withdrawal times can be a tad slower than average here.

Overall: 4.6/5

Bet limits for all currencies are $2,000, which means MyBookie is unlikely to suit high rollers, while the most you can win is $500.

Such limits will be just fine for those who are looking to put together a few parlays and have some fun when betting on sports, and it’s also worth mentioning that MyBookie has been around since 2014 and is one of the safest Bitcoin sportsbooks to use.

Click here to bet on American sports and grab the latest bonuses at MyBookie

Runners-Up to the Top Crypto Betting Sites:

6. Sportsbetting.ag

Generous bonuses for newcomers

In-play stats, data, and market tips

Great selection of betting markets

7. BetUS

BetUS TV available for all players

Excellent daily picks

8. BUSR

$1,000 sign-up bonus

Daily rebates on straight bets

American sports-focused

9. XBet

$500 first deposit bonus

Weekly contests

Great for futures bets

10. Everygame

100% welcome bonus

Daily “top bets”

Good selection of poker games

Ranking Methodology for the Best Crypto Betting Sites

Bonuses and Promotions:

The best crypto betting sites and Bitcoin sportsbooks have the most generous bonuses - and that's certainly true of the Bitcoin betting sites in our list. Each one greets you with an exciting welcome offer, before rewarding regular players with dozens of sportsbook and casino bonuses.

Sports Markets:

Sports betting is always better when we're able to bet on our preferred sport and bet type. The crypto betting sites we chose offer such a wide variety of markets, sports betting options, and sports that there should be something here for everyone.

Casino Games:

Naturally, we understand that sports bettors like to mix things up. This is why our Bitcoin online sportsbooks also excel when it comes to an authentic, high-quality online casino experience.

Payment Methods:

Lastly, we added sports betting sites that accept Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin and Ethereum. Just in case you ever fancy investing in other coins, too. We also focused on choosing sports betting sites offering speedy payouts.

Guide to the Top Bitcoin Betting Sites

Are Crypto Betting Sites Safe?

One might say that crypto sports betting sites are actually safer than traditional online casinos. This is because crypto sportsbooks use blockchain technology to ensure all your transactions are processed anonymously, and your details are pretty much impossible to steal.

That said, it's still a smart idea to check to see whether or not any crypto sports betting sites are fully-licensed and legit before you create an account.

What Is Cryptocurrency Betting?

Cryptocurrency betting is just the same as "regular betting." The only difference is you must find crypto betting platforms like Bovada , that accept digital coins, to place your bets.

How Do I Make a Deposit at a Crypto Sportsbook?

Depositing at crypto sports betting sites is just the same as depositing at fiat gambling sites. The only difference is you need to link your crypto wallet to your account first. Then, head over to the banking section of your sportsbook account, and click “deposit.” Enter your desired amount, before clicking to confirm the transaction.

How Do I Choose the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for Me?

When choosing the best online crypto betting sites, it's helpful to start by reading a review guide like this one as it will help you to create a shortlist of the most legit, safest cryptocurrency sports betting sites.

You can also read customer reviews of the best crypto gambling sites.

As well as reading reviews, you can also look out for things like customer support, the user interface, and many more.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites

In this section, we’ll be having a quick recap of what the best 5 crypto betting sites offer.

BetOnline : BetOnline is one of the most established sports betting sites that now accepts Bitcoin. You’ve got more than 20 sports to bet on, as well as hundreds of casino games, and if you sign up by clicking here you can also grab a 100% crypto boost.

Fortune Jack : With awesome rewards, free bets, insurance parlays, and more, Fortune Jack treats its regular players to a stunning conveyor belt of never-ending bonuses. Click here to claim a double welcome free bet.

Bovada : If you’re betting on sports for fun and want to pick out some low-risk line, Bovada’s reduced juice should be a strong contender. Click the link and claim a 125% up to $750 sportsbook welcome bonus.

CloudBet : CloudBet does a lot of things differently from all other sportsbooks - including high bet limits. If you want the freedom to bet whatever you want, sign-up to CloudBet and claim a 100% deposit match offer today.

MyBookie : Another trustworthy Bitcoin sportsbook, MyBookie excels when it comes to futures, props bets, and spread betting on American sports. Click here and bag yourself a 150% up to $750 welcome offer.

Getting Started at the Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites

Getting started at the best BTC sports betting sites should not be a challenge at all. We will discuss BetOnline as an example, as it was our top choice.

1. Click “JOIN”

You’ll find the bright green “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage.

2. Fill in the Form

A single form appears that asks for information such as your full name and date of birth.

You’ll also need to create a password here.

3. Create Your Account

At the bottom of the form is a “Create Account” button. Click it and your account will be live!

Did You Find the Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Site for You?

Online casino players have a lot to choose from when it comes to cryptocurrency online betting sites. There are some that are perfect for American sports, some that have the best bonuses, and others that have higher bet limits.

BetOnline is our top-rated crypto casino site, thanks to the fact that it’s an all-rounder with years of experience and extensive market coverage. However, you’ve got at least 10 awesome betting sites to choose from.

Whatever you decide to do, just remember that sports betting is meant to be fun. To that end, we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

