17 Best Bitcoin Casinos & Crypto Casino Sites for 2022

With Bitcoin's popularity at an all time high, the list of online casinos ready to accept the digital currency is longer than ever.

While this is no doubt a positive development, you still may be wondering which Bitcoin casinos are worth playing. Lucky for you, we've done the research and have identified the best Bitcoin casinos out there using some pretty stringent ranking criteria.

Let’s take a look.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz : Best Bitcoin casino overall

: Best Bitcoin casino overall 7Bit Casino : Best game selection

: Best game selection Slots.lv : Best for live dealer games

: Best for live dealer games mBit Casino : Best for provably fair games

: Best for provably fair games CloudBet: Best for sports betting

1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros

3,500+ games

Direct buy service for cryptocurrencies

Attractive Bitcoin deposit bonus

Low minimum deposits

Favorable wagering requirements on bonuses

Cons

No sportsbook

Since opening its digital doors in 2014, Bitstarz has become one of the most respected crypto casinos in operation. Today, the site is enjoyed by thousands of people every day and has made a name for itself by offering an A-level gaming experience and excellent customer service — with numerous rewards to prove it.

Game Selection & Variety - 4.8/5

Bitstarz's gaming catalog contains over 3,500 titles and new games are added regularly. If you take a deep dive into the collection, you'll find just under 700 Bitcoin slot games, which is substantially more than what's offered at most Bitcoin casinos.

The site does a good job of separating its games into different categories, making it easy for you to find what you're looking for. Examples of such categories include 'classic games', 'provably fair games', 'Megaways', 'Trending games', and more.

Sadly, the number of table games available is considerably lacking compared to other online crypto casinos.

Nonetheless, users can still play classics like blackjack, roulette, and several versions of video poker. If you're looking for something different, Sic Bo and Rocket Dice are also available.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.8/5

All new players can claim up to 5 BTC over their first five deposits . This welcome bonus also comes with 180 free spins which are dished out at a rate of 20 spins per day. If your initial deposit is made in fiat currency, this welcome bonus maxes out at $2,000.

All bonus funds gained from this welcome promotion come with 40x wagering requirements which must be satisfied within 7 days. Moreover, some popular games, like Terminator 2 and Book of Oz, don't contribute to the completion of these wagering requirements.

Once you've exhausted the available welcome bonuses, you can take advantage of a weekly 50% reload bonus along with free spins every Wednesday. If you're looking to access even more lucrative bonuses, the only place you'll find them is in the VIP program.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options - 4.6/5

If you go to the payments section, it may appear that Bitstarz accepts both crypto and fiat currencies. The info is a bit misleading, and in reality, only crypto deposits are accepted.

However, once you've successfully funded your account, you'll have the option to display your balance in USD and 10 other currencies.

Along with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin, Bitstarz is one of the few gambling sites to accept Tron.

All deposit options come with very small minimum deposit requirements, making Bitstarz one of the easiest Bitcoin gambling sites to take for a quick test run.

Withdrawals on average take less than 7 minutes.

User Experience - 4.8/5

Although the homepage can feel a bit cluttered at times, it does give you the option to customize what information is displayed to you. For example, if you would like to remove trending and provably fair games from the home screen, you can do so in just a few clicks.

If you don't own any Bitcoin, Bitstarz offers a convenient direct-buy feature which allows you to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies directly through the online casino.

To do so, simply connect your credit card, Revolut, Google Pay, or Apple Pay, select an amount, and hit the buy button.

Once done, the cryptocurrency of your choice will be instantly credited to your playing balance and you're ready to begin placing wagers.

2. 7Bit Casino - Best Selection of Crypto Casino Games of any BTC Casino

Pros

7,000+ online casino games

Crypto & fiat deposit options

Lots of bonus funds & free spins available

Attractive welcome bonuses

Highly trusted Bitcoin casino

Cons

No live dealer games for US-based players

Only video poker available

7Bit is a highly popular Bitcoin casino that's been serving iGaming enthusiasts for the better part of a decade. The outfit calls itself a paradise of Bitcoin gambling, which given its extensive games catalog and lucrative bonuses, is a statement we find hard to disagree with.

Game Selection & Variety - 5/5

With over 7,000 table and slot games to choose from, no crypto casino comes close to offering the level of selection available at 7Bit.

What's more, the site hosts a decent collection of provably fair games, including several high RTP titles like Aztec Magic Deluxe 2, Pharaohs Empire, and others.

If you head over to 7Bit's table games section, you'll find an ever-growing collection of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games.

This collection, most of which comes courtesy of BGaming and Evoplay, includes several niche options (like Keno and Plinko) along with fun and innovative versions of blackjack and roulette.

For tournament play, 7Bit runs five regular slot races. Unlike many other cryptocurrency casinos, 7Bit lets you increase your position on the leaderboard by hitting large multipliers, meaning the winner isn't determined solely by who spends the most.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.8/5

In addition to a four-tier first deposit bonus up to 5 BTC , 7Bit offers several weekly bonuses including a Monday reload package, free spins on Wednesdays, and a weekend deposit bonus.

One aspect we really like about this weekend cashback bonus is that all funds come with a small 15x wagering requirement. That said, the promotion does have a max pay-out limit of 10x that some users may find limiting.

We also really like 7Bit's loyalty program. The program has 10 tiers. Although the lowest tier only awards 10 free spins, there's a generous 20% reload bonus for those at the top of the pier.

Unlike many other Bitcoin casino sites, once you earn a VIP tier, it's yours forever and it can't be lost due to inactivity.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options - 5/5

Although 7Bit is predominantly a crypto casino, the site is fiat-friendly and accepts deposits in USD, EUR, CAD, and 6 other currencies.

If you do plan on depositing USD, know that doing so will cause the welcome bonus to drop significantly in value.

Because of this, we strongly recommend funding your online casino account with crypto by way of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, or Ripple.

Another advantage to using crypto is processing speed. While some fiat withdrawal methods can take up to 5 business days to complete, a crypto transfer can find its way into your wallet in just a few minutes. Furthermore, unlike card payments, bank transfers, and Zimpler withdrawals, crypto transactions don't require KYC information for processing.

User Experience - 4.6/5

While the site can feel a bit cluttered at times, navigating between the different sections is never difficult. One feature we like is how the site gives you the option to filter games based on risk level or developer, of which there are 23.

Jackpot hunters will feel right at home browsing 7Bit as the site has an entire section dedicated to large jackpot progressives. If you're looking to hit it big, there's few better places to be.

However, like mBit , US-based players don't have access to live casino games, something we see as a significant drawback.

Moreover, the only poker games you'll find on the site are of the video variety, meaning if you were hoping to square off against other players, you'll have to look somewhere else (try Americas Card Room).

3. Slots.lv - Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros

Crypto & fiat friendly

Quality slots reward program

Live dealer games available

Excellent mobile support

24/7 customer service

Cons

Lower than average game selection

Underwhelming welcome bonus

No sportsbook

In fifth place we have Slots.lv, a well-rounded BTC casino that offers convenient banking options, a decent rewards program, and a small selection of live dealer games available to US players.

Game Selection & Variety - 4.5/5

With just over 200 slots and table games available, Slots.lv has a notably smaller selection than the other Bitcoin casino sites we've covered. That said, what the site lacks in quantity it certainly makes up for in quality by hosting some of the most popular titles around.

The site is also known for running live casino games and regular slot tournaments. If you fancy yourself a jackpot hunter, know that Slots.lv has plenty of large-pot progressives to choose from.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.4/5

At 300% up to $1,500 , Slots.lv has one of the smaller bitcoin casino bonuses. Still, the site offers several perks and weekly deposit bonuses for existing customers to take advantage of.

The Bitcoin gambling site also runs a Slots reward program that lets you accumulate points while you play slot games.

These points can be redeemed for cash which can then be used to play most games on the site. Most bonus funds come with 35x wagering requirements.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options - 4.4/5

Because it's mix of crypto and fiat funding methods, Slots.lv is one of the best online casino sites when it comes to convenient banking options. In conjunction with credit card payments, the online crypto casino also accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

That said, we can’t award full marks here as the withdrawals here are merely guaranteed in 24 hours, or in the case of fiat currencies up to 72 hours.

User Experience - 4.6/5

Slots.lv’s website is very basic and doesn't get many points in the aesthetics department. However, this simplistic approach isn't necessarily a bad thing and lends itself well to mobile gaming.

If you dig into the site a bit, you'll find a well-maintained blog section. The articles featured here cover a wide range of gambling-related topics which we found both informative and enjoyable to read.

4. mBit Casino - Best Provably Fair Games of all Bitcoin Casinos

Pros

2,700+ slots, provably fair, and table games

38 game developers featured

Generous welcome bonus

Daily slot races with large prize pools

Lots of free spins up for grabs

Cons

Limited live dealer games for US players

No fiat deposit options

Launched in 2014, mBit is a premier Bitcoin casino known for its extensive catalog of casino games, attractive bonuses, and instant withdrawals. For a world-class crypto-gambling experience, it doesn't get better than mBit.

Game Selection & Variety - 4.4/5

mBit’s selection of over 2,700 slots and crypto casino games is one of the largest around and no doubt has something for everyone. All games are sourced from a pool of 38 game developers including industry stalwarts like BetSoft, BGaming, and Play n' Go.

By working with such a large number of developers, mBit is able to offer a level of game variety not found on other platforms. That said, if you're accessing the site from a US IP address, you'll find all live dealer games are off-limits.

If you open an account with mBit, you'll need to check out their daily slot races. These tournaments run between 3 hours to 7 days in length and some races - like the VIP tournament - can see the first place contestant win up to 77 BTC.

Besides the traditional casino games, you’ll enjoy a solid selection of provably fair titles which are exclusive to crypto casinos.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

When it comes to bonuses, mBit is far from stingy. New users can enjoy a welcome bonus of 110% up to 1 BTC plus a further 3.5 BTC over the next two deposits (5 BTC total).

For existing customers, the online casino runs a daily cash back bonus, which ranges from 2% to 20% depending on your VIP level. However, be advised that these funds expire within 24 hours of being granted.

If you go to the top right corner of the site, you'll find a small icon titled "Crypto Love Affair". When clicked, you'll be led to another set of daily bonuses. On the average day, this bonus will take the form of free spins or 20% cash back.

All bonus funds come with reasonable 35x wagering requirements.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options - 4.7/5

Because mBit is a pure-crypto casino, no fiat banking options are currently supported. That said, users can fund their account using one of 7 convenient cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, and Ripple.

MBit also boasts some of the fastest processing times around, and once a withdrawal has been initiated, you can expect funds to appear in your crypto wallet in 10 minutes or less.

While mBit doesn't charge any fees on deposits or withdrawals, you will be responsible for covering any crypto-network fees charged by the transaction.

User Experience - 4.8/5

MBit's user interface is straightforward, intuitive, and easy to use. However, because games can only be sorted by developer, finding the perfect title may take a while.

Still, all games can be played in demo mode, and when you find a game you like, you can add it to your favorites list for fast access.

We also like how all available bonuses are listed on the deposit page. By doing this, mBit makes it clear what deposit bonuses you're eligible for.

Furthermore, the deposit page is where you'll find limited-time offers that aren't listed in the promotions section. More often than not, these short-lived promotions come in the form of free spins.

5. Cloudbet - Best Bitcoin Casino for Betting

Pros

25+ sports leagues to bet on

Esports, virtual sports, and horse betting available

Generous first deposit bonus

Thousands of slot games

Cons

US players require VPN

No live dealer games for US players

Cloudbet is an all-in-one gaming hub that offers everything from slots and table games to Bitcoin sports betting. If you're looking for one of the most complete iGaming experiences around, not much compares to this Curacao-based outfit.

Game Selection & Variety - 4.9/5

Unlike the other crypto gambling sites we've looked at, Cloudbet hosts a plethora of action packed sportsbook options including popular leagues like NFL, NCAA, MLB, and much more.

The site is known for releasing competitive odds and its in-play lines are always quick to update.

There's also more than 60 Esports betting markets available, most of which are centered around popular games like Dota 2, StarCraft, and League of Legends. While some games are always available, Cloudbet has been known to regularly change their line-up to meet popular demand.

If you want to take a break from sports, the casino section hosts thousands of slots and table games, including several high RTP progressive jackpots like Greedy Goblins and Good Girl Bad Girl.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

At 100% up to 5 BTC, Cloudbet has one of the most generous welcome bonuses of all BTC casinos we reviewed. However, unlike standard welcome bonuses, bonus funds are awarded in increments of 0.001 BTC for every 150 loyalty points earned.

Unfortunately, this promotion can't be used on sports betting and is only applicable on slots and table games. Bettors may be disappointed to find out that no sportsbook promotions are currently available.

Nevertheless, the crypto sports betting site regularly rewards loyal customers with limited zero-margin bets.

Deposit & Withdrawal Options - 4.7/5

Cloudbet accepts a whopping 23 cryptocurrencies, which along with the standard selection of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, includes many other popular coins like Polygon, Shiba Inu, Algorand, and Cardano.

Unlike Bitstarz, Cloudbet doesn't support a direct buy function and no fiat banking options are currently available. Still, all withdrawals are processed instantly and come with a minimum deposit limit of just 0.0001 BTC.

User Experience - 4.8/5

Cloudbet has done a good job at making their sportsbook intuitive and easy to use. All in-play action and live odds are neatly displayed and navigating between different sports and leagues can be done in just a few clicks.

The casino section is a little more cluttered and the number of different tabs and subsections can feel unnecessary at times. Still, we like how all slots are listed with their corresponding RTP, number of pay lines, and minimum bet amount.

One final feature worth mentioning is Cloudbet's Trading API. For serious bettors looking to engage in automated betting, Cloudbet's API is one of the best. Once connected, you'll receive live data directly to your betting bot which executes bets on your behalf.

Runners-up:

How We Picked the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Game Selection

We know that variety is important to most gamers, and because of this, every Bitcoin casino included in our list hosts an impressive selection of slots and table games.

Available Bonuses & Promos

Whether it be free spins, bonus funds, or lucrative tournaments, we only recommend sites with fair and attractive bonuses for both new and existing customers to enjoy.

Reputation

The last thing we want is for you to run into issues when attempting to withdraw your winnings. To protect you from this, all sites on our list hold a reputation for being fair and diligent with payouts.

User Experience

This may seem like a moot point, but without the Bitcoin casinos themselves offering an intuitive, fun, and user-friendly experience there’s not much sense signing up - so we’ve sifted through all our top crypto casinos to rank only ones offering a superior UI.

Top Bitcoin Casino Sites - FAQ

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal?

Yes, when licensed by a reputable regulatory body, Bitcoin gambling sites are just as legal as traditional online casinos. However, just because a site is licensed it doesn't mean it's reputable. To avoid payout issues and other problems, we recommend sticking to the sites listed above.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Wallet to Use to Fund My Online Casino Account?

Most Bitcoin investors use Exodus or Electrum to store their BTC. Both wallets are safe, easy to use, and two of the most popular options around.

To fund your online gambling account with a cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin, we recommend using MetaMask or Atomic Wallet. If you're concerned about safety, the best way to keep your coins safe is by storing them on a hardware wallet like the Trezor Model T or Ledger Nano S.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino?

When we consider game selection, available bonuses, and overall user experience, it becomes clear that Bitstarz and 7Bit are the top Bitcoin gambling sites around. That said, there are two exceptions worth mentioning.

If your primary interest is Bitcoin sportsbooks, Cloudbet.com and Stake.com are the best options. For those looking to play live casino games, we recommend Slots.lv.

Bitcoin Casinos vs. Traditional Online Casinos: Which Is Better?

While neither is outright better than the other, Bitcoin casinos offer several advantages not available at traditional casinos.

For starters, the welcome and deposit bonuses offered by Bitcoin casinos are substantially larger than their fiat counterparts. Secondly, because most crypto casinos don't require KYC information for crypto withdrawals, they are far superior when it comes to anonymity.

Finally, all Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, which is much faster than the 3-5 business days required by some fiat banking methods.

How To Pick the Best Bitcoin Casino for Me?

When choosing the right Bitcoin casino site for you, start by identifying what games/features you feel are the most important. For example, if a large selection of slots and casino games is what you're after, you'll probably be better off with sites like 7Bit and Bitstarz.

It's also important to consider other factors like banking options, customer service, mobile support, and overall usability.

How Long Do Bitcoin Transactions Take?

The average Bitcoin transaction takes just under 10 minutes to complete, although this can increase substantially when the network is undergoing heavy use.

As far as price is concerned, the cost of Bitcoin transactions have come down significantly over the last few years, and today, you can expect to pay just a few dollars for each Bitcoin transaction you conduct.

Comparing the Top Bitcoin Casinos Online

Casino Editor’s Notes Welcome Bonus Score 🥇 BitStarz Provably fair games, slots and blackjack tournaments with up to $10,000 in prizes, payouts in under 10 minutes 100% up to one BTC + 180 free spins 99% 🥈 7Bit Casino Slot and table games tournaments with large prizes, huge 7,000 casino game list, fast payouts 100% up to $100 or 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins 98.5% 🥉 Slots.lv Large single deposit match bonus, slots reward program, great mobile compatibility, solid live dealer casino 300% up to $1500 97% mBit Casino Super fast crypto withdrawals, daily slots races, 2,700+ games, large weekend reload bonus, cash back schemes 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins 96% Cloudbet Sportsbook with some no margin bets, 20+ cryptocurrencies for deposits, great live dealer casino Welcome package up to 5 BTC 94%

How To Get Started at a Bitcoin Casino

Here’s how to get started at Bitstarz , our top-rated casino:

1. Open an Account:

To open an account, click on the green ‘ sign up’ button and provide your email address, password, and select a currency.

2. Wait for Confirmation Email:

Now that you've created your login credentials, check your inbox where you'll find a confirmation email. When located, click the link inside.

3. Fund Your Account:

The final step is funding your account. To deposit Bitcoin, send the desired amount from your Bitcoin wallet address to the Bitcoin deposit address provided by the casino. Once done, you're ready to start playing.

Final Thoughts on the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos

As we've seen, crypto casinos offer several advantages over their traditional fiat-only counterparts - and for us, Bitstarz Casino stands out as the best online Bitcoin casino due to their developer variety, no deposit free spins bonus, slot races, and all-around silky smooth user experience.

That said, you also can’t go wrong with 7Bit or Slots.lv - or any of the other reputable crypto casinos we’ve ranked here.

Whichever you decide to choose, we wish you the best of luck and urge you to gamble responsibly.

