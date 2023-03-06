Banana bread brownies combine two tasty treats

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Chocolate and banana are an iconic flavor pairing, so it is no wonder that these banana bread brownies put regular brownies to shame. These brownies also use less processed sugar, because they get enough fresh sweetness from ripe bananas.

To make this recipe, you will need two large very ripe bananas, or three smaller ones (around 1 cup of mashed bananas total). Your bananas can be so ripe that they are black, but you will need to wrap the bananas separately in plastic wrap if you want them to reach this level of ripeness. If you don’t wrap them separately as they’re ripening, they may stick together. While many bakers do prefer black bananas, it is important to make sure that your bananas don’t have an off-putting or foul smell, and that you don’t see mold on the bananas. Generally speaking, bananas can ripen safely for up to eight weeks on your countertop.

Adobe

This recipe also calls for white whole wheat flour. White whole wheat flour is actually just as nutritious for you as whole wheat flour, as it still contains the wheat germ and bran. You can also make them gluten-free by using gluten-free flour, like King Arthur’s Gluten-Free Measure-for-Measure Flour.

And since these banana bread brownies are made using oil instead of butter, you can easily keep them milk-free by using chocolate chips that do not contain milk.

You will also need brown sugar, white granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract and cocoa powder.

If you love a prominent, fudgy, chocolatey taste, you can enhance the chocolate flavor in these banana bread brownies by using Dutch-processed cocoa powder instead of natural cocoa powder. Dutch-processed cocoa powder has been alkalized with a potassium carbonate solution, giving it a less acidic profile and a richer, deeper chocolate taste. It is a bit more expensive than regular cocoa powder, but many bakers say it’s worth the extra cost.

Adobe

To make these brownies, you’ll make two different batters, then swirl them together as much as you like in the pan. However, both batters are still simple to make — especially if your bananas are nice and ripe.

If you want extra banana flavor, you can slice up a ripe (but not mushy) banana and layer it on top of your bread before popping it in the oven. You can also sprinkle turbinado sugar on top of your banana bread brownies for a sweet crunch, or crushed hazelnuts or cashews if you love nuts with your brownies.

Find the full recipe for Banana Bread Brownies on EatingWell.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.