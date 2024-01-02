A single ticket hit $842 million Powerball jackpot on New Year's Day

It’s an especially happy New Year for one lucky Powerball player.

A single ticket sold in Michigan matched all six numbers to win the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot in a New Year’s Day drawing.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Monday were white balls 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1.

The prize was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and 10th-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. This also marks the first time someone has won a Powerball jackpot in a New Year’s drawing in the history of the game.

"What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball," said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director in a press release. "In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run. Thank you to our players for making this possible! Happy New Year!"

The jackpot winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $842.4 million, or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million. With the annuity option, the player would receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that grow by 5% each year.

While only one ticket matched all six Powerball numbers, Monday’s drawing produced 1.8 million winning tickets of lower-tier prizes, for a combined total of $22.7 million. Some tickets won $2 million, $1 million, $150,000 and $50,000 prizes.

Powerball drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

