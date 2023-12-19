3 Dunkin' employees allegedly pulled guns on complaining customers

Three Dunkin' employees in Texas were arrested after police say they threatened a customer with guns.

The El Paso Police Department reports that officers responded to a Dunkin' location earlier this month after someone reported that an individual had a gun.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman and her boyfriend had gone through the drive-thru to order doughnuts. The woman told police that she asked to speak to a manager after the employee was being "rude." She added that the person on the other end of the intercom responded with explicit language, telling her that he was the manager.

As the woman drove to the window, police say three Dunkin' employees walked out of the store to confront the customers.

"During this altercation, the three employees brandished handguns," the El Paso Police Department stated.

The department added that one of the employees chambered a round in his pistol and pointed the gun at the 41-year-old man, saying, "Y'all gonna die tonight."

The incident ended with no injuries and police being called.

The workers, ages 17, 19 and 20, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their bond was set at $100,000.

Scripps News has reached out to Dunkin' about the incident and is waiting for a response.

