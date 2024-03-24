1 dead, 5 injured during shooting outside Indianapolis bar

One person is dead and five others are injured, including a police officer, after a shooting broke out outside an Indianapolis bar on Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1:30 a.m., two IMPD officers in full uniform were working off-duty employment at 1111 Bar & Grille, located at 9449 E. Washington St., when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.

Police said at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the two officers and at least one suspect, resulting in one officer being shot. The injured officer was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, they found a total of four civilians were shot at the scene, including:

• A 42 year-old male

• A 45 year-old male

• A 33 year-old female

• A 45 year-old male

The victims were said to have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police said an additional adult male victim arrived at the hospital. The male did not survive. Detectives believe he was shot at the scene.

The police are still working to learn how all the individuals sustained their injuries. One gun was recovered at the scene, they said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Multiple officers had body cameras, which were activated during the incident.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation. The officers who fired their firearms have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis.

